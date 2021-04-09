United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 4,636 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,995,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after buying an additional 2,000,129 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $7.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

