1,315 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after acquiring an additional 104,381 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 619,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,671 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.89.

Shares of IEX opened at $215.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $141.86 and a 12 month high of $217.03.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

