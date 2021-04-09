United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARES. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 195.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $55.34 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 102.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.57%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $2,351,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

