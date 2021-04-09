Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,385,475 shares of company stock valued at $58,881,833 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

