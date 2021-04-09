Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ABEV opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

