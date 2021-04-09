15,779 Shares in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUEM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

NUEM opened at $35.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.