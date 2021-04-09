Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.18 Million in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 739,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 559.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 66,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

CHS opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $384.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

