Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 500 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTT. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 53,503 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 232,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 51,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,523,000 after buying an additional 41,991 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 330,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000.

NYSE BTT opened at $25.75 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

