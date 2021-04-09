Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Republic Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Republic Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,331,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.85.

NYSE RSG opened at $102.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

