David P. Storch Sells 2,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,602.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AAR by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AAR by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Benchmark raised their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

