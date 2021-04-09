Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider David P. Melito Sells 2,205 Shares

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SYF opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.