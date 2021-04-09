Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $447,000 in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 90,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 203.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VGR stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

