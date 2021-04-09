LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FOX by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in FOX by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

