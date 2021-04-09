$0.68 EPS Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.69. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

