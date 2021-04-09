Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INTU. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $426.05.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $411.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a twelve month low of $244.56 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.