UBS Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €125.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €100.80 ($118.59) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €97.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.85. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

