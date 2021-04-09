DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $212.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of -179.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.33. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,467,359. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $367,316,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

