Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTNX. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.71.

Nutanix stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Nutanix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

