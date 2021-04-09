TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 803,973 shares.The stock last traded at $35.99 and had previously closed at $34.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $875.02 million, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $212,728.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $2,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,435 shares of company stock worth $9,234,573. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 257,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 87,548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 58,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.