Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading 4.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $52.00. The company traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.84. 3,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 949,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

Get Calix alerts:

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Calix by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 289.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.