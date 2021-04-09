DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Trading 2.6% Higher

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.80. Approximately 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 135,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.43.

BOOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $815.77 million, a PE ratio of -135.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth $958,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

