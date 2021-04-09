Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.36 and last traded at $68.63. Approximately 1,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 490,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.
In other Hibbett Sports news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,349.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $3,826,399. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.
About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.
