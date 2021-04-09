Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.36 and last traded at $68.63. Approximately 1,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 490,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,349.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $3,826,399. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

