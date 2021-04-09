XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 4.3%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $35.43. Approximately 29,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,786,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Several brokerages have commented on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The company’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of XPeng by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 993,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,282,000 after purchasing an additional 788,758 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in XPeng by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 27,687 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,596,000.

