XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 4.3%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $35.43. Approximately 29,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,786,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.
Several brokerages have commented on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of XPeng by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 993,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,282,000 after purchasing an additional 788,758 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in XPeng by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 27,687 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,596,000.
About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)
