Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

In other Slack Technologies news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $79,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,382,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,624 shares of company stock worth $7,030,232. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.84 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $44.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

