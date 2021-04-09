Credit Suisse AG Acquires 21,033 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 21,033 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 484,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenneco news, Director James S. Metcalf bought 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $200,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,943,890 shares of company stock valued at $138,953,044 over the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NYSE TEN opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

