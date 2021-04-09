The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $661,000 Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBK. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in FB Financial by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in FB Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBK shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

FB Financial stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

