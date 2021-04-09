Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,923,234 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,923,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.33% of Kosmos Energy worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,892 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 89,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Renaissance Capital lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

KOS opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $366.32 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.