New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

New Beginnings Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. New Beginnings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of New Beginnings Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

