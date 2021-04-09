Morgan Stanley Purchases 472,047 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Discovery were worth $39,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Discovery by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after buying an additional 79,528 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Discovery by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 91,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Discovery by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $35.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

