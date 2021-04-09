Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $40,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

LMND stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.34. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 961,572 shares of company stock valued at $151,129,294.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

