Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $25.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.68.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $878,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.0% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

