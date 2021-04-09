PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.38.

PFSI stock opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $898,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and sold 295,679 shares valued at $18,396,960. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

