Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $278,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after buying an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,637,000 after purchasing an additional 98,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

