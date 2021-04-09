Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $724,000 Investment in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 568,745 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 265,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,868,000 after acquiring an additional 248,275 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 167,370 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

AXNX stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $61.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $129,502.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 7,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $420,174.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,730,296.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,225 shares of company stock worth $3,720,380. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

