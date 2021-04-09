Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 18,640 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on COHU. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.