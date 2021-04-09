Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $354.04 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.46 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.58 and a 200 day moving average of $265.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

