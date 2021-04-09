Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $98,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 577,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,740,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 983,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. UBS Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

