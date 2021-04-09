Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 4,511 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.