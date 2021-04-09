Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $470,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

