Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $157,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

Shares of EFT opened at $14.27 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

