Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.