Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.