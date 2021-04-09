10,405 Shares in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,163,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 714,270 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $850,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,097,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 164,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000.

Shares of NCZ opened at $5.12 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

