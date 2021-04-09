Hope F. Cochran Sells 500 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $141,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
MDB stock opened at $296.75 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.00 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.84 and a 200 day moving average of $312.85.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
