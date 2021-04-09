Hope F. Cochran Sells 500 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $141,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MDB stock opened at $296.75 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.00 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.84 and a 200 day moving average of $312.85.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 38.0% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MongoDB by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.