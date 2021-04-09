Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Major Shareholder Sells $202,000.00 in Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

Shares of PUCK opened at $9.73 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

