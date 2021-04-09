Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $127.69

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.69, but opened at $130.60. Zai Lab shares last traded at $131.95, with a volume of 2,686 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZLAB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $2,948,637.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $135,583,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,022 shares of company stock worth $9,970,234.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 364,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,327,000 after buying an additional 37,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,804,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after buying an additional 126,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

