Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells $223,560.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

