Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 24,536 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 24,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,064,126.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,035,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,907,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $61.29.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.