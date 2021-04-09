Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 24,536 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 24,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,064,126.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,035,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,907,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $61.29.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
