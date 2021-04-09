Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $162,172.22 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $162,172.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,991.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $963,410.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $229,814.55.

On Thursday, March 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,922 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $1,785,568.86.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 22,327 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total value of $2,217,071.10.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $937,825.00.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

