ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. ContextLogic has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $32.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,747.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.