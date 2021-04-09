The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Sells $1,296,574.29 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,270.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.14 and a 12 month high of $1,280.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,004.85.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after acquiring an additional 131,399 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $79,651,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 87,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,045.46.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

